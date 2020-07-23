MPs Like Therese Comodini Cachia Must Play Their Part In Changing Malta’s Abortion Laws, Women’s NGO Says

Pain, stigma and threats of police action to women by politicians will only end when Malta’s laws on abortion are changed, women’s rights activists warned after Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia’s abortion comments.

In an interview with Lovin Malta, Nationalist MP and possible Opposition Leader successor Comodini Cachia said that the abortion debate in Malta must not be made partisan and that current legislature “often leaves women in difficult situations”.

Women’s Rights Foundation applauded her recognition of women’s suffering at the hands of Malta’s abortion ban but stressed that only with the help of “reasonable” politicians can Malta protect them from threats of prison and societal stigma.

“Like that, no politician or those who engage in witch-hunts will ever be able to threaten women again,” the group urged.

“That’s the least anyone can do.”