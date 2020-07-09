MPs Choose Therese Comodini Cachia To Be Malta’s Next Opposition Leader

Therese Comodini Cachia has been chosen to be Malta’s next Opposition Leader by her fellow PN MPs, sources have confirmed with Lovin Malta.

PN MPs Chris Said and Claudette Buttigieg will meet with Malta’s President George Vella at 3:30pm for crunch talks on Adrian Delia’s future as Opposition Leader after he lost a confidence vote but vowed to stay on.

Malta’s Opposition Leader needs to be a sitting MP and is a different role to PN Leader. Claudio Grech, who was previously touted for the position, declined the role.

Delia lost the confidence vote on Tuesday evening. Nineteen members of the parliamentary group (two MEPs) voted against him, with just 10 (11 if Delia is included) backing the leader.

He has vowed to stay on aa PN and Opposition Leader until the end of the legislature, insisting that the PN’s paid-up members had elected him to the role of leader. Should Delia stay on, the PN could end up in the anomalous situation of having a separate Party Leader and an Opposition Leader.

The vote was presented by Said and seconded by Comodini Cachia.

