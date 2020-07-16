MP Stephen Spiteri Trying To Stop Inquiry Into His Fake Medical Certificates Racket

Nationalist MP Stephen Spiteri is trying to stop the Medical Council from taking action against him for selling medical certificates to patients without seeing them.

Lovin Malta exposed Spiteri’s racket back in 2017 and the Medical Council decided to launch a formal inquiry in September 2018.

Spiteri, a medical doctor, was meant to appear before the Council today to defend his case. But his lawyer Victor Scerri argued that the case was time-barred because it took longer than two years to be concluded.

The Council replied by saying it began formal inquiries in September 2018 and was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, which meant it still had ample time to conclude the case. Scerri then said he would be filing a Constitutional Case to stop the inquiry on the grounds that the Council was acting as investigator, prosecutor and judge. The case is expected to be filed tomorrow.

The Medical Council decided to continue its inquiry on the grounds that it had no court order to stop. If found guilty, Spiteri could lose his warrant.

Lovin Malta’s CEO Christian Peregin testified to confirm that he had received information on Spiteri’s medical certificates racket and investigated by calling his resident pharmacy to see whether a certificate could be signed without having to be examined by Spiteri.

The receptionist of the pharmacy confirmed the practice and Lovin Malta published the recording.The next hearing has been scheduled for September 3rd.