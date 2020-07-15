MP Spearheads Marsa Community Project To Train And Integrate Maltese And Migrant Children

د . إAEDSRر . س

A Marsa community project seeking to help train Maltese and immigrant children in a variety of trades was launched by the Save A Life Foundation in collaboration with ‘L-Għaqda Festi Esterni Ssma Trinita’.

This project will eventually see the opening of a trade training centre in Marsa focusing on an array of different crafts.

“This project is the first of its kind as it will bring together trade teachers and youths who are interested in learning more about these areas,” Save A Life founder and Nationalist MP Claudio Grech said. “This can eventually serve to strengthen our community’s identity.”

The training offered at the centre will help lead its students to sit for exams in their respective area/s of focus.

The programs offered at the centre will be open to children residing in Marsa as well as surrounding villages. These will also be extended to children coming from immigrant families in a bid to help them integrate with the local community.

Save A Life Foundation was founded by Nationalist MP Claudio Grech and his wife Charmaine Grech back in 2013, in a bid to actively support communities and organisation within the first district.

The aim of this was to encourage such organisations to offer children and youths initiatives and spaces where their talents can be realised.

As of yet, ten projects have been implemented by this NGO, from which around 1,000 children are benefitting. Save A Life is primarily funded by Grech’s honoraria as Member of Parliament.

