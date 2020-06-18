MP Jason Azzopardi Fined €50 After Failing To Show Up To Court
Earlier today, Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi was fined €50 after failing to turn up to court for a libel case filed against him by Labour MP and Education Minister Owen Bonnici.
The libel case was filed by Bonnici after Azzopardi called him a ‘criminal’ on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Minister Bonnici took to Facebook to express his disappointment at Azzopardi’s ‘child-like’ antics.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello postponed the sitting to October 8th.