MP Claims That A Junior Minister Had An Affair With Yorgen Fenech After 17 Black Revelations

Thake made the claim on Facebook live video, wherein he asked Prime Minister Robert Abela what his position is regarding this case and how he plans on going about it.

Nationalist MP David Thake claimed that an unnamed Junior Minister had sexual relations with Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Paul Caruana Galizia, journalist and son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, made these same claims in a tweet published yesterday.

A minister has a history with one of the hitmen and, after Fenech’s role in the murder was known, a junior minister had an affair with him and another minister was in constant contact with him. https://t.co/byUCImPqP5

Muscat isn’t the only MP the Prime Minister has to lose.

Last April, Lovin Malta reached out to all MPs to enquire about their relationship with Yorgen Fenech. All MPs were asked the same two questions:

1. Have you ever had any business or professional relationship with Yorgen Fenech or any of his companies?

2. When was the last time you met Yorgen Fenech?

Shortly after, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri – who held the position of PL whip back then, responded with this statement:

“This is an issue which was created by a faction of the PN to weaken the PN leader. It is their mess and they should deal with it. I have no further comments to make.”

As responses came in over the next two days, it became quite clear that MPs had been given some sort of political direction.

Byron Camilleri’s response, which dodged the questions and shifted the onus onto the PN, was reproduced by 19 MPs – namely Clayton Bartolo, Alex Muscat, Robert Abela, Silvio Schembri, Edward Scicluna, Chris Agius, Silvio Parnis, Konrad Mizzi, Joe Mizzi, Roderick Galdes, Ian Borg, Deo Debattista, Rosianne Cutajar, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Julia Farrugia Portelli, Aaron Farrugia, Chris Cardona, Edward Zammit Lewis and Michael Falzon.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s communications office has not yet commented on Thake and Caruana Galizia’s claims.

What do you make of this?