Moviment Graffitti Announces Protest On Saturday Against ‘The Rule Of Developers’

Civil society group Moviment Graffitti has announced a protest against “the rule of developers” for this Saturday in the wake of the tragic death of Miriam Pace.

“Miriam Pace, 54, killed in her own home at the hands of the construction industry,” Graffitti said. “We won’t be silent in the face of all this. Therefore, in Miriam’s name, in Maggie Smith’s name, in the name of the families who lost their homes last year, in the name of all the workers who died in total indifference on construction sites that on Saturday morning we’ll protest, once again, against the greedy rule of the developers.”

“More details coming up soon. If you’re angry, then join us.”

Another protest, organised by civil society group Repubblika, has been called for this evening in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, the Santa Venera street where Miriam Pace used to live before her house collapsed.