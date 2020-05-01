Moviment Graffiti Calls For Higher Taxes On The Wealthy In A ‘More Just’ Post-COVID-19 Economy

Moviment Graffiti have called for the building of a new economic system based on justice in recovery of COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement released for Worker’s Day, the NGO said it was “neither possible nor desirable” to return to the system before the global crisis struck, the consequences of which were “exploitation, massive inequalities, and environmental degradation.”

“We need to start considering a different economic system where wealth is shared more equitably and one where workers and quality of life are the central focus,” they said.

“We need an economy based on higher wages and better working conditions for all; higher taxes for those who earn a lot and possess many assets; and more democracy in the economic sphere, with workers having a say in decisions made in their workplaces.”

Over the past 25 years, workers in Malta have seen their share of the economy greatly reduced, with many salaries, especially of essential workers, remaining low despite rapid economic growth.