Moviment Graffitti Activist Wayne Flask To Appear On Today’s Episode Of Lovin Daily

Moviment Graffitti activist Wayne Flask will appear on today’s edition of Lovin Daily to discuss a controversial road alignment project in Dingli that threatens to destroy the remanents of a medieval church.

The Dingli road alignment project seeks to connect two minor roads – Sqaq il-Museum and Daħla tas-Sienja.

As a result of this, however, a private field, old carob trees, and rooms used for farming purposes are also set to be destroyed.

Last week, as Infrastructure Malta brought heavy machinery to Daħla tas-Sienja, a number of activists from Moviment Graffitti went to the scene to protest the development.

After around four hours of demonstrations, the machinery was seen driving away, as protectors claimed the temporary victory.

While IM has highlighted that it doesn’t need a permit to go through with the project, activists and residents of the area are refusing to back down.

Lovin Malta will speak to an activist on the frontline of this issue.

