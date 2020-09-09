Move Over ClubHouse, ‘The Boys’ Is Malta’s Newest TikTok Collective

Some of Malta’s biggest names in the TikTok game have come together to launch their very own collective – The Boys Malta – and they’re giving ClubHouse a run for their money.

“The Boys Malta” is made up of seven male and Maltese TikTokers – Melvin, Max, Daniel, Luke, James, Kyle, and Ashley.

And even though this collective has quite literally just launched, its account has already amassed upwards of 3,000 followers.

The Boys Malta’s first (and only) TikTok has got people hyped for what they have to offer. Some of the country’s biggest TikTokers have even taken to the comments to wish the boys luck.