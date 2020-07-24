د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Mount Carmel Ward Shut Down After Healthcare Worker Tests COVID-19 Positive From Weekend Party

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A ward at Mount Carmel has been sealed off after a healthcare worker at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

According to health authorities, the healthcare worker was one of the seven people who had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending G7 and Sound Salon’s Hotel Takeover at Radisson Blu Hotel in St Julian’s last weekend.

The Mount Carmel ward has been closed off as a precautionary measure after the healthcare worker attended work following the party.

Malta registered a surge in COVID-19 cases following last weekend’s hotel party with health authorities now encouraging everyone who attended to get tested.

Earlier today, another hotel party weekend at Radisson Blu was abruptly cancelled following the spike in cases.

Yesterday, the head of Malta’s Medical Association warned that Malta is “playing with fire” by allowing travel from high-risk countries and mass events.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Maltese DJ Condemns Attacks On Partygoers Following Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK