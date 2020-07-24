Mount Carmel Ward Shut Down After Healthcare Worker Tests COVID-19 Positive From Weekend Party

A ward at Mount Carmel has been sealed off after a healthcare worker at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

According to health authorities, the healthcare worker was one of the seven people who had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending G7 and Sound Salon’s Hotel Takeover at Radisson Blu Hotel in St Julian’s last weekend.

The Mount Carmel ward has been closed off as a precautionary measure after the healthcare worker attended work following the party.

Malta registered a surge in COVID-19 cases following last weekend’s hotel party with health authorities now encouraging everyone who attended to get tested.

Earlier today, another hotel party weekend at Radisson Blu was abruptly cancelled following the spike in cases.

Yesterday, the head of Malta’s Medical Association warned that Malta is “playing with fire” by allowing travel from high-risk countries and mass events.

