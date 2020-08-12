د . إAEDSRر . س

Mount Carmel Halts All Visits After COVID-19 Outbreak

Mount Carmel has halted all visits with immediate effect following a COVID-19 outbreak in the mental health hospital.

Over the past 48 hours, nine COVID-19 cases from a Mount Carmel cluster were confirmed, seven of whom were patients.

In a statement, Mount Carmel said that the patients are all in a stable condition and are being kept in isolation at the hospital. Patients at the San Ġorġ Preca ward and staff who were on duty at that ward have been quarantined and their situation is being monitored.

Malta has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with the latest 49 confirmed today, along with four more recoveries.

