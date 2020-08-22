د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Motorcyclist Suffers Grievous Injuries In Naxxar Collision

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 27-year old motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei following a collision at Triq San Pawl in Naxxar.

The motorcyclist, a male San Pawl il-Baħar resident, was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm yesterday.

Police’s preliminary investigations concluded that the collision involved a Nissan car, driven by a 34-year old woman residing in Naxxar.

Police’s investigations into this case are ongoing.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Pregnant Women Urge Malta To Prioritise COVID-19 Swabs For Those In Spontaneous Labour

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK