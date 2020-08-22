Motorcyclist Suffers Grievous Injuries In Naxxar Collision

A 27-year old motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei following a collision at Triq San Pawl in Naxxar.

The motorcyclist, a male San Pawl il-Baħar resident, was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm yesterday.

Police’s preliminary investigations concluded that the collision involved a Nissan car, driven by a 34-year old woman residing in Naxxar.

Police’s investigations into this case are ongoing.

