Motorcyclist Suffers Grievous Injuries After Saint Paul’s Bay Collision

A 27-year old female Mosta resident suffered grievous injuries following a collision at Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri, Saint Paul’s Bay.

The collision, which happened at around 11.15pm last night, also involved a car, being driven by a 55-year old Saint Paul’s Bay resident.

A first aid medical team was called on the scene and the 27-year old was taken to Mater Dei shortly after. There it was certified that she was suffering from grievous injuries.

Investigations into this incident are being carried out by the District Police.

