Motorcyclist Suffers Grievous Injuries After Losing Control In Bormla

A 57-year old Żabbar resident was rushed to Mater Dei after losing control of his motorcycle in Triq it-Tlett Ibliet, Bormla.

It has been confirmed that the motorcyclist is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police were informed of the accident at 1.45pm, at which point district police rushed to the scene.

The motorcyclist was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to Mater Dei.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

