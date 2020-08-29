Motorcyclist Suffering From Life-Threatening Injuries Following Gozo Crash

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 51-year-old Italian man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Gozo last night.

The incident happened at around 12.15am when, for an unknown reason, the man lost control of his Ducati motorcycle on Triq ix-Xlendi in Munxar, Gozo. The man and the motorcycle rolled for several metres before colliding with a parked Toyota Starlet.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the motorcyclist was transferred to Gozo General Hospital. It was later certified that he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

