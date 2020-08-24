Motorcyclist Succumbs To Injuries After Losing Control In Naxxar

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 50-year old Hungarian motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries last night, following a traffic accident earlier in the day.

The motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle at Triq Tul il-Kosta, Naxxar, at around 9.55am yesterday, which led him to crash into barricades.

He was given first aid at the scene and then rushed to hospital via ambulance. It was then certified that he was suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Carolina Farrugia Frendo was ordered an inquiry into the case.

District police are leading investigation into the incident.

