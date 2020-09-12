د . إAEDSRر . س

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured Following Żurrieq Collision

A 31-year old motorcyclist from Gżira was seriously injured following a collision in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Żurrieq.

The incident took place at around 10.30pm yesterday night.

Shortly after the incident, the motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei where she was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police’s preliminary investigations concluded that the collision involved a Peugeot 107, driven by a 22-year old man from Żurrieq, and a Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle, driven by the 31-year old woman.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace was informed of the incident and has appointed a number of experts to assist her inquiry into the case.

Police’s investigations into the incident are ongoing.

