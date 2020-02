A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Mistra earlier today.

The accident happened at around 2:40 pm in Mistra on the way to Mellieħa and involved a KTM motorbike and a Toyota Passo.

Police and an ambulance arrived on the scene immediately and shortly after certified that the driver of the motorbike had passed away.

No further information has been released as of yet, investigations are still ongoing.