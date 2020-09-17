Motorcyclist Killed After Collision With Double Decker Bus In Nadur

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 28-year old man from Żebbuġ, Gozo, was killed in a collision involving a double decker bus.

The incident happened in Triq ir-Rabat in Nadur at around 12.45pm.

Preliminary investigations have concluded that the 28-year old Libyan, who was driving a Kentoya motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a King Long double decker bus, which was being driven by a 61-year old Santa Luċija resident.

A medical team and an ambulance were called to the scene to take the motorcyclist to the Gozo General Hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana was informed of the case.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

