Motorcyclist In Danger Of Dying After Collision With Van On Coast Road

A woman is in danger of dying following a traffic accident on the Coast Road, TVM has reported.

According to TVM, the woman was driving a motorcycle along the Coast Road in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq at around 9pm when she was involved in a collision with a van.

She reportedly lost control of her vehicle, skidded and crashed into the crash barrier.

Medics administered her first aid and rushed her to Mater Dei, while police closed off part of the road to traffic and launched an investigation into the accident.

