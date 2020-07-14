Motorcyclist Dies After Crash With Land Rover In Paola

د . إAEDSRر . س

A motorcyclist has lost his life after being involved in a traffic accident in Paola.

The 48-year-old Filipino man, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was involved in an accident in Triq l-Irvellijiet 1958, in Paola at around 4.15pm today.

A Land Rover Discovery, being driven by a 37-year-old man who lives in Paola, and the Honda motorcycle driven by the Filipino man were involved in a crash. It is as yet unknown how the accident occurred. 

Medical workers were called onto the scene and the driver was taken to Mater Dei, where he was certified to be dead shortly afterwards.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has appointed several experts to assist her in the investigation into the crash and death, and police investigations continue.

