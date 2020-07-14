Motorcyclist Dies After Crash With Land Rover In Paola

A motorcyclist has lost his life after being involved in a traffic accident in Paola.

The 48-year-old Filipino man, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was involved in an accident in Triq l-Irvellijiet 1958, in Paola at around 4.15pm today.

A Land Rover Discovery, being driven by a 37-year-old man who lives in Paola, and the Honda motorcycle driven by the Filipino man were involved in a crash. It is as yet unknown how the accident occurred.