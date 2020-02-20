Mosta Shopowner Speaks After ‘Cowardly’ Armed Robbery In His Confectionary That Left His Wife And Salesgirl ‘Shocked’

The owner of a popular family-run Mosta confectionary store that was robbed last night has let out his frustration over working hard to build his business – just for some “cowardly” person to try and take it away.

“You work yourself to the bone from night to night and then you find some broke and cowardly bum entering your shop and committing a hold up for a few euros. I hope whoever took the money uses it on poison,” Alan Abdilla said.

Last night at around 5:30 pm, a hooded and armed robber entered Dolci Creazioni and threatened the 18-year-old salesgirl with violence.

The salesgirl and the wife of the owner were not physically hurt in the attack – but both have been left with a massive shock, with the young salesgirl particularly affected by the attempted violence.

Police remained on the scene investigating the crime.

There was an outpouring of support for the Dolci Creazioni team – which also has an outlet in Santa Venera – which Abdilla thanked the public for.

The store is known for its high-quality homemade desserts and pastries and is located just off the main piazza of Mosta in Triq Sant Anna.

“Thanks for all your comments,” he said. “No one was hurt but we are in shock. As this happened to one of our sale girls in Mosta not Santa Venera. May he get caught.”

“We’ll be back tomorrow to produce more fresh products and life goes on.”