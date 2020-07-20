Mosta Prehistoric Site Found Littered With Construction Waste And Human Faeces
A clean-up headed by local environmentalist Cami Appelgren at one of Malta’s lesser-known prehistoric sites gave way to the discovery of ample construction waste, decades-old plastic, and human faeces.
The prehistoric site in question is located in Wied Filep, limits of Mosta and Naxxar. The area is home to a number of dolmens dating back to the island’s Bronze Age.
Needless to say, Appelgren wasn’t at all impressed by this disgusting discovery.
“Yes, after you illegally dumped your construction waste on a prehistorical site,” Appelgren said in a heated Facebook post, “you also shat behind the wall. Just to show some extra respect for your heritage.”
Throughout her clean-up, Appelgren also found a Benna Yoghurt container that is at least 10 years old.
“These are items I save and bring to schools to first handedly show kids how litter doesn’t disappear,” Appelgren said. “It all remains. Even if it breaks down.”
What do you make of this?