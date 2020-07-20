Mosta Prehistoric Site Found Littered With Construction Waste And Human Faeces

A clean-up headed by local environmentalist Cami Appelgren at one of Malta’s lesser-known prehistoric sites gave way to the discovery of ample construction waste, decades-old plastic, and human faeces.

The prehistoric site in question is located in Wied Filep, limits of Mosta and Naxxar. The area is home to a number of dolmens dating back to the island’s Bronze Age.

Needless to say, Appelgren wasn’t at all impressed by this disgusting discovery.