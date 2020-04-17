Mosta Man In Danger Of Dying After Sheets Of Glass He Was Unloading Fell On Him

A 47-year-old man from Mosta is fighting for his life after a shock accident occurred as he was working.

The man, who was working in Triq il-Ballut in Mosta, sustained serious injuries after several sheets of glass that he was unloading fell on him. The incident happened at around 11am this morning.

He was given First Aid on the scene and rushed to hospital were his injuries were confirmed to be life-threatening, police confirmed.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsued has appointed various court experts to assist into the inquiry into the accident.

