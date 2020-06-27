Mosta Clinic Defends Decision To Offer Stem Cell Treatment After Being Banned From Advertising

A Mosta clinic offering stem cell treatment has spoken out after it had its advertisements on stem cell therapy banned for breaching broadcasting law.

“They did not contact me to ask anything about my research,” Dr. Frank Farrguia from St Mary’s Clinic in Mosta told Lovin Malta. “I’m not breaking any EU laws,”

“I thought there was no issue with the advertising, it started two years ago and we weren’t claiming to do miracles.”

St Mary’s Clinic was forced to stop advertising its treatment after the Broadcasting Authority said the Public Health Department informed them there was a lack of scientific evidence proving the efficacy of stem cell therapy, which placed the clinic’s adverts in breach of the broadcasting law regulating the participation of medical professionals.

“It didn’t cross my mind that there was something unethical. We have a permit from the public health authorities and when someone comes in for treatment, we explain everything to them before they decide to choose.”

The practice of stem cell therapy is said to have remarkable benefits for those who suffer from chronic injuries, including osteoarthritis, but there is no distinct body of evidence to suggest that the treatment is effective.

Instead, there are studies that point to isolated instances in which stem cells have had a profound effect in treating patients with grades 2-4 degenerative osteoarthritis, the results of which saw some patients record up to a 75% improvement as a result.

‘’If you look at data on animals, there are studies where horses can race again after stem cell treatment,” Farrugia said. “For humans, I can vouch for it.”

Even the testimonies of those who underwent the procedure seem to suggest that it can be very beneficial.

“I’ve had patients suffering from fibromyalgia who’ve had their lives changed because of stem cell therapy,” the doctor continued.

“It’s something that certain people who are afraid of doing knee operations, or who might suffer from other conditions, find that it helps. I’m not saying it’s better than a knee operation, it’s just another option.”

However, even Dr Farrugia admits that the treatment might not be 100% effective.

“There are still some issues on it,” he clarified. “Certain people are abusing it and using it for any disorder. The evidence we have is more on joints and ligaments but on conditions such as Parkinson’s and Multiple Cirrhosis, it’s still experimental and you can’t play around with that.”

“From my experience in dealing with patients with arthritis, it’s more like an 80% success rate.”

While St Mary’s Clinic isn’t allowed to advertise stem cell treatment, the clinic will continue to offer the treatment as a means to help those suffering from osteoarthritis.

What do you make of stem cell therapy? Let us know in the comments below