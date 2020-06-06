Most Paceville And Sliema Bars Found Compliant With New Rules But A Few Reprimanded

Inspections of establishments in Paceville and Sliema last night found that the majority were complying with the new COVID-19 guidelines.

The Malta Tourism Authority’s enforcement head David Mifsud, other MTA officials and Philip Fenech, deputy president of the Chamber of SMEs, conducted inspections across Malta’s nightlife hub between 10pm and 2am last night.

Fenech, who is also chairperson of St Julian’s/Paceville town centre management, told Lovin Malta that the majority of establishments were all found to be compliant with the guidelines, while some had a few shortcomings which were explained to them and a few had “major” shortcomings, including tables not adequately separated from each other, drinks being served from behind the bar and staff not wearing masks.

These were reprimanded and instructed to close down until they fix these shortcomings, but weren’t fined.

Others went overboard, including the owner of a small establishment who went to the extent of taking down clients’ names and ID cards, who thought he had to close his bar at 11pm and who was doubtful as to whether he should install a perspex separator behind the bar as is the case with nail technicians.

“The majority of establishments were clearly trying to be compliant with the guidelines, but there were points during which the load of people increased and it became harder to comply,” Fenech said. “Like I said before, it takes two to tango and we urge people to cooperate in this interim period where we’re opening slowly but surely.”

“Let’s not go full blown straight away in case there’s an impact. If we behave diligently, we can all get out of this period for good.”

