Most Of Malta’s COVID-19 Patients Live In The North Harbour Region, Gozo Has Fewest Cases

Most of Malta’s COVID-19 coronavirus cases live in the north harbour region, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

In her daily COVID-19 press briefing, Gauci published a map showing where the patients live, a feature Health Minister Chris Fearne recently promised to implement. It was last updated when Malta had 402 confirmed cases.

142 live in the North Harbour Region, 95 in the South East Region, 64 in the Northern Region, 42 in the South Harbour Region, 39 in the Western Region and 20 in Gozo.

The map isn’t weighted according to the population of these regions and doesn’t differentiate between currently active patients, recovered cases and deaths.

Malta has so far recorded 412 COVID-19 cases, with the latest 13 confirmed today. Out of these, 82 have officially recovered and three have died, meaning Malta currently has 327 active cases.