More Than One Million Have Recovered From COVID-19 Globally

Over 1,004,000 people who tested positive for the virus have since recovered, according to John Hopkins University.

The true figure of recoveries however remains unclear, as we don’t know how many people who were not tested for COVID-19 have recovered too.

There are over three million COVID-19 cases registered globally.

In Malta, recoveries have exceeded the number of active cases. Currently out of 465 cases, 351 have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases down to 110.

This is partially thanks to Malta’s extensive testing. Within the last 24 hours over 1,200 swabs have been conducted, and 32,989 tests, around 1 in 20 inhabitants, have been tested since the beginning of the outbreak in March.

It is unclear if Malta plans to follow suit of the likes of Luxembourg, who in an effort to prevent a second spike of cases post-lockdown, is set to set its entire population within a month.

In an effort to test more people, the government has launched a web app to check for symptoms of the virus and assess your risk for COVID-19.

Image Credit: AFP

