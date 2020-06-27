More Than Half Of Workers In Malta Felt Their Job Was Affected By COVID-19

At least 62% of Maltese workers felt their job was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report by the National Statistics Office found.

Moreover, when comparing Malta’s labour force in April of this year and 2019, the results show that weekly hours worked dropped 22% in April 2020.

However, more than half (62%) reported working normal hours despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, with 7% saying they worked more, and 14% not working at all.

Three in 10 experienced a reduction in working hours, with 44% citing other reasons unrelating to COVID-19 and more than a third (39%) due to slack work brought about by economic circumstances following the implementation of a number of health measures.

Remote working increased since last year, with many forced to work from home since the outbreak. In fact, figures jumped to 33% for teleworking, almost triple numbers in the previous year (12%).