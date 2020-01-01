More Than Half Of Joseph Muscat’s Twitter Followers Are Fake, Social Media Audit Finds

Joseph Muscat may be the most followed Maltese politician on Twitter but it seems like more than half of the Prime Minister’s 73,000 followers are actually fake.

Lovin Malta placed the Twitter handles of some of Malta’s major politicians into TwitterAudit, a social media tool which indicates the percentage of real and fake followers on a user’s account. The audit takes a sample of up to 5,000 followers and calculates a score for each of them based on their number of tweets, date of the last tweet and ratio of followers to friends to find out whether the accounts are real or fake.

This essentially means that ‘fake’ accounts are classified as accounts with little to no activity other than following other accounts.

Joseph Muscat could only muster a 46% score, with TwitterAudit estimating that 39,460 of his followers are fake and only 33,749 are real.