More Than 15,000 Jobs In Malta Were Safeguarded Through COVID-19 Guarantee Scheme

More than 15,000 jobs across 251 businesses were safeguarded through Malta Development Bank’s COVID-19 Guarantee Scheme.

According to MDB, the organisation provided a “crucial lifeline” of €200 million in additional liquidity from local banks, covering 90% of each working capital loan to businesses whose cash flow had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme allowed 251 businesses to obtain necessary liquidity to cover salaries, rental payments, utility bills and other payments of an immediate nature.

Subsequently, 15,000 jobs were safeguarded throughout the pandemic period.

“Through the guarantee schemes managed by the MDB, we have ensured that business owners are supported in their efforts to be resilient through these challenging times while most importantly safeguarding the jobs these companies support. At the same time, we are also making it easier for the banks to continue providing new loans which will be crucial in supporting the economy not only to survive but to regenerate itself and deliver growth in the months ahead,” said Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Malta Development Bank Josef Bonnici.

Earlier this week, a survey published by Deloitte indicated that most hoteliers (28%) believed that tourism normality would be achieved by the second half of 2023.

A significant portion of hoteliers (17%) predict that pre-COVID-19 business levels will be achieved in 2024 or later.

While MDB’s COVD-19 Guarantee Scheme may help economic recovery, some businesses fear that the worst has yet to come.

