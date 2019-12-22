More Than 10kg Of Cannabis Washes Up On The Gozitan Coast

Police are investigating a mysterious drug find along Gozo’s coast after 10kg of cannabis washed up on the island’s shores.

District police were called to the area at around 16:15 yesterday after two men walking along the Gozitan coast noticed suspicious packages along the coast between the port of Mgarr and the bay by Xatt l-Aħmar in Għajnsielem.

There was a total of 83 blocks of cannabis resin weighing close to 10kg in the 16 packages police eventually found along the coast.

Police are yet to rule out that the packages were washed ashore following the recent storm that gripped the islands.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and police investigations are underway.