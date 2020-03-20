More Of Malta’s Coronavirus Patients Have Been Sent Home Under Quarantine And Will Be Tested Again After Two Weeks

Cover photo: Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci

A number of COVID-19 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital and are being kept home under quarantine.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed this at a press conference today when asked for an update about the number of patients who have recovered.

She said that, so far, only two have officially recovered. However, an unspecified number of patients have been sent home, where they will self-quarantine for two weeks before they will be tested for the virus.

“There will be a bit of a gap before we inform you that other patients have recovered because the test will take place after 14 days,” she said.

Malta has so far registered 64 coronavirus patients, out of which two have officially recovered. A 71-year-old patient has developed complications related to bilateral pneumonia, although he is not in a critical state, while all the other active cases are believed to be in good health.