Montenegro Wind Farm Scandal Is ‘Just An Appetizer’, Jason Azzopardi Warns, Saying Worst Is Yet To Be Revealed

Yesterday’s fresh scandal concerns were just an appetiser for what is to come, Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has warned.

“When, a couple of months ago, I told my ‘friends’ that there was going to be an earthquake this summer, there were those who thought I was exaggerating,” Azzopardi wrote on Facebook earlier today. “There were those who, even among my ‘friends’, tried to be funny. Yesterday’s story was an appetizer, even if shocks many.”

The latest corruption revelations involve Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev, who bought a Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million after receiving a loan from the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murderm Yorgen Fenech. Musayev had sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.

It is alleged that Musayev then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black, which was identified as a target client of former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi’s and former OPM Chief of Staff Kieth Schembri’s Panama companies.