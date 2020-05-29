Miżieb And L-Aħrax Woodlands Should Be Accessible All Year Round, Prime Minister Tells NGOs Concerned Over Potential Hunters’ Takeover

Hunters potential plans for a takeover of Miżieb and L-Aħrax woodlands could be up in the air after Prime Minister Robert Abela and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia agreed with NGOs that the areas should remain accessible to the public all year round.

A coalition of 60 NGOs published an open letter following a meeting with Abela and Farrugia which said:

“We were pleased that both of you have agreed with us that these sites should be open to the general public all year round, at all times.”

“We are also encouraged by the fact that you understood our concerns, primarily that while hunting can be guaranteed by an agreement between FKNK and Government, the management of the place will remain under the Government’s wing so as to safeguard everyone’s interests and not just that of the FKNK.”

Earlier this year, news emerged that Abela planned to make hunting lobby FKNK responsible for the public woodland areas, formally turning them into hunting reserves during the spring and autumn hunting seasons.

In an hour-long meeting, the four representatives of the coalition outlined their concerns and proposals for the effective management of these sites. They say the state must guarantee open access to everyone at all times of day during the year, enforcement and accountability, and for Ambjent Malta to be granted the management of these sites in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.

The NGOs insisted that the hunting lobby’s poor track record in recent seasons also meant they could not be allowed to manage large swathes of public land almost five times as large as Buskett Gardens.

“Primarily, because FKNK is an entity based on the interest of its own members. Unlike NGOs forming part of this coalition, its mission is not the common good of the country but the leisure of its members

“These areas are veritable meccas of illegalities because the FKNK does not have control of its own members. This track record is bad enough and cannot be rewarded by granting them legal management of the areas,” the NGOs said.

The full open letter can be read here.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Farrugia described the meeting as “positive”, adding that the government is fully committed to safeguarding the environment.

Spazji Miftuħa is endorsed by:

