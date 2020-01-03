د . إAEDSRر . س

Mission Successful! Trapped Kitten Rescued By Maltese Officers In Central Valletta Operation

A black and white kitten that was trapped on a ledge in central Valletta has been rescued following an operation held by various Maltese organisations.

Members of the Civil Protection department as well as Animal Welfare accompanied a firefighting truck near Merchant Street and St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta this afternoon.

Officers scaled various buildings in an attempt to save the feline, with reports coming in that at some point the kitten eventually ran inside the buildings.

A photo showing the rescued cat alongside its rescuers has already garnered love and praise online, with many people thanking the officers for saving the kitten, which was reportedly stuck on a ledge since last night.

“Thanks to Animal Welfare and Chris from Civil Protection, big well done,” said a person who had originally flagged the stranded cat’s precarious situation.

Photos: Ivan Vassallo

Well done to everyone involved in saving the scared kitty!

