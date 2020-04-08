Miriam Pace’s Family Call For Public Inquiry Into Shocking Collapse That Claimed Her Life

The family of Miriam Pace, the woman who lost her life after her home collapsed last month, have called for a public inquiry into her death.

Pace was killed when her house in Ħamrun collapsed as a result of works at an ongoing construction site, which had begun last January. Six people were arrested, but no one has been charged with a crime.

Those involved have been allowed to continue operating unabated.

The architect, Roderick Camilleri, who is also a shareholder in the development, had declared that a collapse of nearby buildings was “minimal” in a risk-assessing method statement.

The Ħamrun construction site is owned by a development consortium, MCZMC Developers Limited. The company is made up of Malcolm Mallia, Matthias Mallia, Elton Joseph Caruana, Amanda Muscat, Christopher Zarb, Simon Zarb, and the construction site’s architect Roderick Camilleri.

Mallia is also a council member of the MDA. He has since been suspended from his role.

The Nationalist Party tabled a motion to start a public inquiry on Monday.

The Pace family are represented by Joe Giglio and David Bonello.

A similar public inquiry was opened up for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. However, the family had to fight tooth and nail to get it done. The government only mandated the inquiry after major pressure from the Council of Europe.