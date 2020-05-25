Miriam Pace’s Concerns Of A Wall Caving In And Tremors Were Brushed Off A Week Before Fatal Collapse

The architect, contractor, and developer of the construction site believed to have caused the fatal collapse that claimed the life of Miriam Pace had brushed off her concerns when a wall came tumbling down a week prior.

According to Times of Malta, Carmelo Pace, Miriam’s husband, revealed in court that a few days after construction began in February a dividing wall that touched their garage collapsed when a wall surrounding the site was taken down.

On 23rd February, the Paces and some of their neighbours met with developer Malcolm Mallia, architect Roderick Camilleri, and excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech. They complained about tremors and voiced concerns about the works.

“That’s the old law,” Camilleri allegedly said when asked about maintaining a two-and-a-half-foot distance from the party wall.

The three men did promise to take a rock sample test and inform the neighbours before resuming. This, however, never happened.

“[Miriam] was highly anxious and afraid. She was resigned to living with it until the works were completed,” Pace told the court

The couple even thought about leaving their home and selling it off to the developers, but they decided against it.

Miriam Pace would die on 2nd March after her home came tumbling down on top of her. A neighbour told the court today it sounded like a “like a waterfall” when it came down and another said it was more like “an explosion, like a tremendous earthquake.”

“That which had been my home was no longer there. I knew that it would take a miracle to pull Miriam out of there alive,” Carmelo Pace said in an emotional testimony.

“We lost our home, our memories and all our happiness. Future plans were totally devastated! It’s not so much the material losses as the memories which are gone forever,”

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has declared that there was sufficient evidence for all four defendants to be placed under a bill of indictment. It is now in the Attorney General’s hands to issue a bill of indictment against Roderick Camilleri, Anthony Mangion, Nicholas Spiteri, and Ludwig Camilleri.

