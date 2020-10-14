Miriam Dalli Set To Accept Co-Option For Joseph Muscat’s Parliamentary Seat

Labour MEP Miriam Dalli is to set take former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s seat in Malta’s parliament after reportedly accepting a co-option for the post.

Malta Today quoted cabinet sources as saying she had accepted the role. Her appointment to parliament would likely bring about a major cabinet re-shuffle. Dalli is massively popular and is rumoured to be interested in a high-profile position within Prime Minister Robert Abela’s cabinet.

Dalli has performed well on the European stage. Beyond garnering the most first count votes in the 2019 MEP election, Dalli has made her name for herself for leading a number of policies, notably on the environment and climate change, in the EU.

The party has lost several major MPs over the last few months, with Chris Cardona and Muscat resigning, and Konrad Mizzi becoming an independent MP.

Dalli’s exit from Brussels, where she has been hugely successful, will also open up the door for a new MEP for the Labour Party. During the 2019 election, Cyrus Engerer just missed out. He will likely be the favourite to win the seat in a casual election.

Muscat resigned from parliament last week, after stepping down as Prime Minister in disgrace following a political crisis which linked his office to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

