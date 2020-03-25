Minister Takes Down Private Firm’s Passport Selling Promo She Starred In After Commissioner Declares ‘She Crossed The Line’

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has ordered a private passport-selling firm to remove any of the promotional videos in which she features, after the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life declared that “she crossed the line” when doing do.

Farrugia Portelli, who was then Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and responsible for the scheme, and Auberge de Castille provided the stellar backdrop in a promotional video for Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates, the firm engulfed by alleged trading of influence scandal.

Farrugia Portelli appeared in three videos for the firm.

An investigation by Commissioner George Hyzler was opened. He’s concluded that this may have given an improper advantage to the firm because the videos gave the impression that it was well connected with the authorities.

“There is a fine line between promoting a Government scheme and giving preferential treatment to a particular agent. In my opinion, this line has been crossed in the case under consideration,” he said.

“This case was the result not of bad faith but of lack of thought on her part, as well as a failure to act promptly to have the videos removed once she became aware of the effects of her actions,” he continued.

Removing the videos was a sufficient remedy in the circumstances, the Commissioner declared making it clear that Minister should not be giving improper advantages to private operators.

Activist group Repubblika, who requested the investigation, is calling for Farrugia Portelli’s resignation insisting that the incident amounted to an abuse of power. They also raised concerns that police are yet to open an investigation into the case.

It remains to be seen how Prime Minister Robert Abela will respond. Justyne Caruana was booted out of the Gozo Ministry for her husband’s misgivings. However, Education Minister Owen Bonnici has retained his post despite having breached the constitution.