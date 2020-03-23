Minister Cancels All Public Meetings At Planning Authority After Outcry On Decision To Go Ahead With Discussions On Controversial Applications

All public meetings at the Planning Authority will be cancelled from now on, Minister Aaron Farrugia has announced amid concerns of a growing number locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, the Planning Authority had angered NGOs after revealing that the Planning Board and Planning Commission meetings scheduled for Thursday would go ahead with all safeguards in place.

An application to sanction illegal excavation in Qawra for a project by controversial Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli, the construction of a 14-storey tower in Ta’ Xbiex and the construction of an 18-storey tower as part of the MIDI project in Tigne were scheduled to be heard before the board.

Until then, it seemed that COVID-19 had stopped all industry bar construction.

However, Planning Minister Farrugia has stepped in.

“I took note of the reactions to the decision by the Planning Authority to resume its board meetings.”

“Following discussions with the State Advocate, Prof. Charmaine Gauci, and the Chamber of Architects, PA public meetings will be cancelled until a regulatory framework is adopted within the parameters of the law and health directives in the context of these extraordinary times,” Farrugia said on social media.

The construction industry has been under the microscope ever since the fatal collapse of a home neighbouring an excavation site in Hamrun claimed the life of Miriam Pace. Six people were arrested. No one has been charged.

There are now 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malta. Seven of the 17 new cases were locally transmitted. The number is expected to grow.