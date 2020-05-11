Minister Calls Out Vandals Who Sprayed His Qormi Office Portrait: ‘What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” in response to an act of vandalism on his Qormi constituency office yesterday.

“While I was eating with my family on Mothers’ Day yesterday, I was informed that someone had vandalised my constituency office,” Schembri said.

“I have been in politics for 18 years, I have seen every sort of attack. Such attacks will certainly not affect my work and I will continue to help the people of Qormi.”

The vandals made liberal use of black spray paint on Schembri’s poster, blacking out his eyes, nose, and mouth. Lights were also damaged.

Schembri said police are investigating this act of vandalism.

