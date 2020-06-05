Migration Deal Struck Between Malta And Libya Will See ‘Co-Ordination Centres’ Set Up In Each Country

An agreement has been struck between Malta and Libya to tackle the migration crisis in the Mediterranean.

The deal, which would see two new co-ordination centres set up in both countries, was signed by Prime Minister Robert Abela during a visit to Tripoli last week and will come into effect as of 1st July.

It was agreed in Parliament that each centre will have three officials. The Maltese government will appoint one official in Libya and Libyan Government of National Accord will appoint one for Malta.

Meanwhile, no solution has been found for the 425 immigrants on board four vessels in Malta’s territorial waters.

