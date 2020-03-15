Migrants To Be Placed In Quarantine After Boat Is Rescued By Armed Forces Of Malta

A group of just over 100 refugees has been rescued at sea by the Armed Forces of Malta and will be placed under quarantine upon arrival.

They are expected in Malta imminently.

Last night, NGOs Sea Watch International and Alarm Phone criticised the Armed Forces of Malta for not responding immediately to the boat’s rescue request. The NGOs claim another boat with 49 passengers is also in distress but could not be found by the AFM.

More updates expected.