Migrant Boat Carrying Pregnant Women Taking In Water In Malta’s Search And Rescue Zone

Water is entering a boat carrying 49 migrants, including two pregnant women, as it drifts in Malta’s Search and Rescue zone, the emergency migrant hotline Alarmphone has reported.

The hotline has urged for relevant authorities to take action and rescue the migrants who are believed to be fleeing from Libya.

????Boat in distress in #Malta SAR zone! A wooden boat in distress with 49 people fleeing #Libya, including 2 pregnant women & a child, just reached out to #AlarmPhone. They are 50nm from Lampedusa. The people are panicking as water is entering the boat. They need urgent rescue! pic.twitter.com/IGDWbhhfDe — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) June 18, 2020

According to Alarmphone, the vessel is 50 nautical miles from Lampedusa and has a child on board.

Just two weeks ago Malta took in over 400 migrants who were being kept aboard four private boats throughout the COVID-19 period.

The decision came after several young activists campaigned outside Parliament to allow the migrants in and proved highly controversial, spurring two anti-migrant protests in Valletta.

