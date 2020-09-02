Migrant Dies After Attempting To Flee Ħal Far Closed Centre

A Ħal Far closed centre resident has lost his life after trying to escape.

The migrant, who is from Sudan, died this morning in Mater Dei where he was taken following his attempted escape, the Home Affairs Ministry said.

It is believed that the man became injured after he fell off a fence at around 5am this morning as he tried to flee the closed centre.

The man was given medical assistance by the centre’s healthcare professionals after the accident until an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital.

He was certified dead at 11.15am today.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia will be overseeing an inquiry into the incident that led to this man’s death.

