د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Migrant COVID-19 Cases To Be Added To Malta’s Total As Of Tomorrow

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

All migrant COVID-19 cases will be added to Malta’s total number of active cases as of tomorrow, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed.

A total of 85 irregular migrants tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the past few days, right after being brought into Malta. This brings the total number of active cases to 140, with nine new cases being registered earlier today.

“The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control guided us about whether the migrant COVID-19 cases needed to be included with the total number of active cases in Malta,“ Fearne said at a press conference earlier today.

“We were given an answer a few hours ago, and as of tomorrow, these numbers will be included with the total number of Malta’s active cases.”

Fearne made these statements during a press conference, where measures to limit the number of people attending events were announced. As of 8am tomorrow, events will be limited to one person for every four square metres of venue space.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: 'I'll Never Accept Anyone Abusing My Family': Maltese Man Opens Up After Emotional Video Goes Viral

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK