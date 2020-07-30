Migrant COVID-19 Cases To Be Added To Malta’s Total As Of Tomorrow

All migrant COVID-19 cases will be added to Malta’s total number of active cases as of tomorrow, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed.

A total of 85 irregular migrants tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the past few days, right after being brought into Malta. This brings the total number of active cases to 140, with nine new cases being registered earlier today.

“The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control guided us about whether the migrant COVID-19 cases needed to be included with the total number of active cases in Malta,“ Fearne said at a press conference earlier today.

“We were given an answer a few hours ago, and as of tomorrow, these numbers will be included with the total number of Malta’s active cases.”

Fearne made these statements during a press conference, where measures to limit the number of people attending events were announced. As of 8am tomorrow, events will be limited to one person for every four square metres of venue space.

