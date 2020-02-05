Mifsud Bonnici Refuses To Comment On Winning Case Through His Own Ministerial Inaction

Nationalist MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici has refused to comment on the fact that he won a court case based on his own inaction as Justice and Home Affairs Minister.

Mifsud Bonnici recently managed to get two men off the hook for stealing a brand new BMW in August 2005, close to 15 years ago, on the grounds that their rights had been breached when they were not given access to a lawyer.

Their statements were, therefore, ruled inadmissible.

The case is ironic, given that Mifsud Bonnici failed to introduce the right when serving within the Home Affairs and Justice Ministry from 2003 to 2012.

A law introducing such a right was passed in Parliament in 2002. However, it only came into force eight years later after a constitutional case forced the then-PN government’s hand.

Mifsud Bonnici has failed to answer Lovin Malta’s questions about the ethical dimensions and political implications behind this case.

The MP is the Opposition’s spokesman on Foreign Affairs. He made headlines this week when he incorrectly referred to Malta’s Israeli embassy as being in Jerusalem, when it is actually in Tel Aviv.

