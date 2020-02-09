Middleman’s Secret Recordings Of Yorgen Fenech Continue With Journalists Also Facing Public Inquiry This Week

Cases surrounding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continue this week in rapid succession, with another explosive week expected in the courts. The lead inspector in the investigation is facing cross-examination, while the middleman’s secret recordings of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech will be played in court once again. Journalists are facing the public inquiry, with the board set to hear their stories of intimidation during their line of work. With Lovin Malta covering each sitting live, here are the dates you need to look out for: 1. Tuesday 11th February at 9am – Chief Inspector Keith Arnaud faces cross-examination

Yorgen Fenech’s constitutional case to get Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the investigation continues on Tuesday morning. Arnaud is set to face further cross-examination from Fenech’s legal team. Questions surrounding the police and Arnaud’s role in the investigation remain. Arnaud has admitted to regular updating former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri on the case during official meetings. Middleman Melvin Theuma and Yorgen Fenech have also revealed that Arnaud’s predecessor, Silvio Valletta, was leaking sensitive information on the case. Arnaud has also confirmed that the police are yet to locate Keith Schembri’s ‘lost phone’ and that he had no idea about Schembri and Fenech’s close relationship when sharing crucial information about the case. Investigators have also confirmed that they left his Castille office unguarded for close to two days after Schembri’s arrest, only to search it ten days later. Schembri’s office at the Labour Party Headquarters is yet to be examined. Keith Schembri has testified in the constitutional case. Still, it proved to be evasive after he contradicted the version of events of three people – Yorgen Fenech himself, his doctor Adrian Vella, and Melvin Theuma. 2. Wednesday 12th February at 2pm – Journalists speak in the public inquiry

Journalists will finally get their turn to speak in the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, with Newsbook’s Monique Agius and The Shift’s Caroline Muscat testifying. It remains to be seen what their testimonies will entail. However, it will likely focus on intimidation both have faced while carrying out their jobs. The inquiry is already reaching its final stages after the board and lawyers were able to power through sittings within a few months. A report must be completed and submitted to the Prime Minister and Attorney General within six months. 3. Thursday 13th February at 10am – Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings of Yorgen Fenech continue